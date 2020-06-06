COMIC BOOKS: Batman: City of Bane Part 1

Since taking over writing chores of the monthly "Batman" comic several years ago, Tom King has been unwinding a long story.
Though there were several story arcs, King spent about 50 issues telling the story of Batman and Catwoman – the love story of Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle.
Since she left him shortly before their wedding, King has been telling the story of a broken-hearted and lonelier than usual Batman/Bruce.
Now, for more than a year, King has been writing about a completely broken Batman – one who was imprisoned by dark fantasies, one who has been confronted by his dead father: the Batman of another dimension.
A Batman broken by Bane.
"Batman: City of Bane Part 1" collects several issues of the monthly comic. It presents the Gotham City that is "law abiding" because it is run by Bane and all of Batman's arch-enemies as cops and enforcers, with help from the Thomas Wayne Batman.
Broken Bruce/Batman is revived and restored by a reunion ... with Catwoman who has been absent from these pages the past couple of years.
King plays the long game, usually with wonderful details and story arcs as pages and chapters in these epic tales. It has taken about a year for King to reach this point in this story arc. But the return of Catwoman and the return of Batman has been worth the wait.
Here's hoping Part 2 makes this long story arc and this longer epic well worth the wait.
