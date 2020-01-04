COMIC BOOKS: Batman: Cacophony

Ten years ago, Kevin Smith, the actor, writer, director and producer of movies such as "Clerks," "Dogma," etc., wanted to write a comic book ... again.
He had successful writing stints on "Daredevil," "Green Arrow," etc., several years ago. But he wanted to write a Batman story. The first result was "Batman: Cacophony."
Smith has written about and discussed during his popular podcasts his lifelong love of comics. So when he had an idea and an opportunity to write a Batman miniseries, he wanted to include Walt Flanagan, an artist and his lifelong comic book pal.
Smith caught a lot of flak for giving his buddy a pass to draw a Batman comic. The move apparently caught so much critical ire that Smith spends the majority of the introduction for the collected trade paperback of "Cacophony" defending his decision and Flanagan's work.
The critics are ridiculous. Flanagan's art is fine. He brings a unique look to Batman, the Joker and other familiar Gotham characters.
As does Kevin Smith.
Some of "Cacophony" is no different than a standard "Batman" comic but Smith brings tweaks one might hope he would bring to the Dark Knight. The conversation he creates between Batman and the Joker near the end of the story is worth the price of admission.
Smith notes that he felt "Cacophony" was his best Batman story, until he and Flanagan came up with the 12-issue followup – "Batman: The Widening Gyre," which he describes as the best Batman story they could tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.