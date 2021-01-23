Writer Jason Aaron continues doing interesting things with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
Here, Aaron takes the street-fighting Moon Knight, who falls more into the realm of Daredevil or Batman, and pits him against all of the Avengers. Moon Knight mops the floor with them and others, picking up powers from the Iron Fist, Dr. Strange, Thor and Ghost Rider, etc.
All to propel the plans of his benefactor, Khonshu, the moon god, and a battle against the devilish Mephisto.
Yeah, but Moon Knight? Taking out Marvel's heavy hitters?
Some of Aaron's unexpected "Avengers" plot twists haven't worked but "The Age of Khonshu" is so unexpected, it works in wonderful ways. And it's fun.
Which shouldn't be a surprise from the writer whose run on Thor included a few years of Jane Foster, Thor's ex-girlfriend, becoming the thunder god.
Aaron wrapped his landmark "Thor" run about a year ago. Thor has undergone many changes under new writer Donny Cates. "Avengers" notes these changes then Aaron "buries" Thor in space for the remainder of the "Khonshu" run.
This collection of the monthly comics also deals with Tony Stark stuck eons in the past. And having to create an Ice Age suit of armor. Even more interesting than "Khonshu" and part of a much longer, ongoing story arc.
