Jason Aaron creates mini-epics with each story arc of his run on "The Avengers."
The five issues of the "Starbrand Reborn" story arc reaches back eons to start with a story featuring the prehistoric Avengers created by Aaron. Readers meet the surprising first Starbrand then encounter the "caveman" Starbrand introduced in earlier issues.
Starbrand is an entity that moves from host to host with the prime objective of protecting the earth but it is a fearsome power to beings from other planets.
Aaron has his usual contagious fun with the Avengers: speaking of contagious, Thor is infected by the Brood but maintains he is still worthy as long as he can lift his hammer; Captain America modifies his ruined uniform with a bit of familiar swashbuckling Starjammers costuming; the Shi'ar Gladiator plays a role; a trio of former Galactus heralds led by the Silver Surfer seek to stop the return of Starbrand; and Tony Stark is still lost deep in time with only a glimpse but no resolution yet to his dilemma; oh yeah, Blade the Vampire Hunter's Man-Thing space suit.
Since taking over the writing reins of "The Avengers" about three years ago, Aaron has thrown a lot of balls in the air.
Some of those balls are presumably still in the air though readers may feel like some of them have been dropped – such as Stark lost in space for months with few details; more so, Black Panther being in charge of the Avengers and the Agents of Wakanda he established as emissaries (though the Agents do receive a brief mention here).
Aaron creates a fun Avengers – epic in scope, filled with humorous moments and clever concepts, though some times a bit disjointed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.