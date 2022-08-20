COMIC BOOKS: Astonishing Thor

"Astonishing Thor" is another mini-series featuring Marvel's thunder god. Rob Rodi wrote it. He also penned the excellent "Thor & Loki: Blood Brothers."
Like "Blood Brothers," reviewed last week, which features painted pages and panels by Esad Ribic, "Astonishing" features wonderful art by Mike Choi, who combines paintings and elegant line work to create a cosmic Thor tale.
In "Astonishing Thor," the thunder god faces Ego, the Living Planet, who is causing disasters across the galaxy. Thor runs across other cosmic Marvel characters such as the Collector and the Stranger – who set the ball, or planet(s), rolling here.
Thor also runs across an old flame – Zephyr, a wind deity from another pantheon.
And there's Ego's planetary sibling – the Alter Ego, another Living Planet, that the Collector has hidden in a pocket universe. Both Living Planets are on a collision course for Earth.
Part of the reason, I've picked up a few extra Thor comics in recent weeks is to find some tales that are a little more serious than the often silly "Love & Thunder" movie that opened in theatres last month.
"Blood Brothers" fit the bill with plenty of action, drama, characterization and some humor. "Astonishing" isn't played for laughs but Ego is a silly character – a talking planet with a giant "human" face that propels itself through space – and it's double the silliness with Alter Ego, another talking "face" planet.
Still, if you're familiar with Ego, and if you've seen the second "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie, you are – he's the character played by Kurt Russell for most of the movie before revealing himself as a sentient planet with a giant face – then "Astonishing Thor" is good, not astonishing, but good.
"Blood Brothers" is by far the more astonishing of these two Thor tales.
