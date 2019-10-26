Archie. Jughead. Veronica. Betty. Predator.
Shh, be vewy, vewy quiet, the Predator is hunting in Riverdale.
Yes. That Archie.
Yes. That Predator, the alien hunter who first appeared in an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie about 30 years ago.
And note, this isn't the first time that Archie and the Predator have faced off. No, this is "Archie vs. Predator II."
As noted in this column previously, Archie Comics has found numerous ways to present its stable of Riverdale characters from World War II to the current birth-of-rock & roll miniseries "Archie '55," to Archie and Batman to werewolf Jughead and vampire Veronica to a past Marvel team that paired Archie with the Punisher.
The Punisher has also faced characters from other comics companies: Alien and Batman, for example.
Most of these mash-ups work. Not sure about "Archie vs. Predator" – I or II.
It's a couple issues in, so far. We'll see.
