OK, who could resist running this cover?
The title: "Archie vs. Predator II." Not only is Archie Andrews, whose buddy is Jughead, taking on the Predator, who battled Arnold Schwarzenegger in his prime, but "II" ... Archie has fought the Predator before, survived and is fighting the Predator again.
Then, the art: Archie flanked by an armed Veronica and Betty while Predators loom above them.
As ridiculous as the premise sounds, "Archie vs. Predator II" is a fun read that oddly enough works, kinda.
A Predator war is being fought in the halls of Riverdale High. Betty and Jughead seek the source of the war in a different arena.
Archie Comics has released a trade paperback that collects all five issues of this miniseries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.