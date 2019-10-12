From the same creative team that produced "Archie 1941," setting the Riverdale gang in World War II, comes "Archie '55," placing Archie Andrews firmly at the vanguard of the birth of rock & roll.
Writers Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn return to set Archie on a new course in their latest five-part series to place the red-haired teen in a historical setting.
"When Archie Andrews proves to a local DJ that he's got the makings of a hip-shaking stardom, he begins an ascent to fame that will carry with it both triumph and tragedy," according to Archie Comics.
The mini-series opens with a mystery.
The opening page is set in 1960, five years in the future, a young woman is talking to a newspaper editor. Archie is apparently a celebrity who is missing. The tagline at the bottom of the page screams: "Whatever Became of Archie Andrews?"
The series shows promise, a nice coming-of-age, coming-into-fame pace. Artist Tom Grummett chooses a strong open style for his panels and line art that gives the music scenes the proper beat, the right kind of freedom, to tell a rock & roll story.
Based on Waid and Augustyn's success with "Archie 1941," the "1955" storyline should be another bright spot in the Archie line-up.
The first 32-page issue of "Archie '55" is already out and available. The second issue is due out by the end of October, with monthly releases thereafter. The fifth issue should be out early in 2020.
