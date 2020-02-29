COMIC BOOKS: Archie Meets the B-52s

Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and the gang bring the Love Shack to Riverdale.
And the tin roof is rusted.
Yes, "Archie Meets the B-52s."
Hey, who doesn't want to meet Archie?
Archie has faced the Predator, the 1960s version of Batman, the Punisher, KISS, the Ramones. Archie has been a World War II veteran, a 1950s rock star, a bubble-gum cartoon character, a live-action television star. In his world(s), Jughead has been a werewolf and Veronica a vampire.
So, yeah, Archie meets the B-52s.
The book is co-created by folks who have introduced Archie to bands before: Co-writers Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg ("Ramones," "The Archies") and artist Dan Parent ("KISS").
“I'm so excited to not only revisit Archie's legendary run of off-the-wall, awesome music crossovers, but to do it with my original partner in crime, Archie legend, Dan Parent,” Segura said in a statement.
“The B-52s are a seminal, quirky, and groundbreaking group, and I feel so lucky to have the chance to make a little rock and roll history with them and Riverdale's own, The Archies. Expect a lot of bonkers fun, eye-popping art, and a lot of new wave-y adventure.”
"The B-52s are not only a legendary rock group, but are an important part of my life,” Parent said.
“They are a band who meant a lot to the kids who felt like they were out of the norm, and they made it cool to embrace your inner weirdo. So, to be able to bring that brand of musical quirkiness to Riverdale is a dream come true. The B-52s in Riverdale makes sense, and I'm not even sure why. All I know is fun will be had."
