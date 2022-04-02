COMIC BOOKS: Archie Meets Riverdale

The classic Archie has met everyone from the Predator to the 1960s Batman to the rock band KISS in the comics.
So why not himself?
The reference to "classic Archie" means the cartoon one, the one with the cross-hatched tic-tac-toe board on the side of his head, the one that's been around for decades and generations.
Meeting himself refers to the newer Archie known by more younger folks. The Archie that's on TV. Specifically, the Archie from the show "Riverdale."
"Archie Meets Riverdale" is scheduled for release in May.
The one-shot special issue is written by Emmy-nominated Daniel Kibblesmith with art by Archie mainstays Pat & Tim Kennedy.
"The special issue slips between the worlds of the comics versions of Archie and his Riverdale pals and their more dramatic counterparts," according to a statement from Archie Comics.
"Some of the best fun we have here at Archie Comics is when we take two wildly different concepts and jam them together and watch the chaos unfold afterwards," said Mike Pellerito, Archie Comics editor-in-chief/president. "The cult classic 'Archie Meets the Punisher' crossover from the '90s is a great example of taking two things that couldn't be further apart in terms of tone and delivering a story that stands the test of time while holding true to both franchises."
"When Mike Pellerito asked me if I wanted to write the inevitable cross-over between the comics and the show, One: I couldn't believe that it hadn't been done already. Two: I couldn't believe that I was going to get to be the person to write it," Kibblesmith said. "My dream is that this will be some longtime Archie readers' first comic in a long time, or some Riverdale fans' first comic, period."
