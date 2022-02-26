COMIC BOOKS: Archie Love & Heartbreak Special

Love is in the air and in the pages of this one-shot special edition by Archie Comics.
"Archie Love & Heartbreak Special" is more in the "Riverdale" TV vein of Archie than the traditional comical "Archie" comics.
Though it has the feel of a traditional "Archie" comic with a series of themed vignettes as the gang goes on a date night to the Riverdale carnival.
"First up, Betty wants to know: If Jughead was interested in dating, what would the perfect date look like? Jughead shares his POV on love while Archie and Veronica's relationship is on the rocks," according to a statement from Archie Comics. "Can Kevin Keller help Archie save his romance? Maybe not, since Kevin’s caught up in his own romantic dilemma and is worried about being in over his head on his own date. Who will end up together? What relationships are on the verge of collapse? Who will find true love?"
Readers looking for a bit of "Riverdale"-style Archie with a romance comic tilt need look no further than this 32-page, one-time title.
