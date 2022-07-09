COMIC BOOKS: Archie Horror's Month of Mayhem

Archie plans to get scary this fall.
Archie Comics has four horror titles planned for the fall, with October being dubbed Archie Horror's Month of Mayhem.
"Headlined by a sequel to last year's 'Chilling Adventures in Sorcery,' the rest of the lineup includes campfire tales for kids, an '80s-tinted solo adventure for Sabrina's cat Salem and a Twilight Zone-esque flight into the sci-fi side of horror," according to a statement released by the comics company.
The titles include:
Chilling Adventures Presents ... Weirder Mysteries: A trio of "dark sci-fi tales kicked off by writer Frank Tieri (Deadpool) in a welcome return to the universe of his previous hit Archie Horror series, with art by Federico Sabbatini (Moon Knight) Tieri said in a statement from the comics company, "In 'Betty Cooper: Alien Hunter,' a spine-tingling tale set in the 'Jughead: The Hunger' universe, we’ll find the fan-favorite werewolf hunter trade in her silver bullets for a UFO detector as she tries to uncover a mystery that’s not of this world. But in typical Betty Cooper fashion, she may be the bigger threat to the good folks of Riverdale than anything any E.T. can dole out.”
Chilling Adventures of Salem: "Archie Comics' beloved teenage witch Sabrina Spellman is no stranger to Archie Horror, having headlined her own comic that spawned a Netflix streaming series. Like any good witch, Sabrina has a magical feline familiar named Salem, and now, horror-loving cat fanciers will have something to celebrate on October 12 when he stars in his first solo title."
Fear the Funhouse: "Inspired by genuinely scary children's horror like 'Goosebumps' and 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?,' the one-shot anthology features a framing sequence in which younger versions of the core Archie Comics cast tell each other increasingly terrifying stories by a campfire."
The Return of Chilling Adventures of Sorcery: "A direct sequel to last year's smash hit one-shot starring the iconic Sabrina villain, Madam Satan." Here, she poses as a high school teacher with each classroom a seeming portal to her domain.
These titles are scheduled for release throughout the weeks of October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.