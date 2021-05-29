COMIC BOOKS: Archie Giant Comics Thrill

Archie Giant Comics Thrill

Looking for something light, breezy and amusing for summer?

Tired of the end-of-the-world, superheroes-gone-bad story arcs of many comic books these days? 

The real-life angst of other comics?

Heck, tired of the dark "Riverdale" Archie?

Try "Archie Giant Comics Thrill," released this past week by Archie Comics.

The nearly 500-page book contains loads of Archie short stories featuring the traditional comics Veronica, Betty, Jughead, Reggie and the rest of the gang.

Again, these are not the soap opera-esque stories of TV Archie's "Riverdale" but the original cartoon-like Archie filled with gags and light, bright humor.

Hundreds of pages of brain candy for hot afternoons.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you