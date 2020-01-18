COMIC BOOKS: Archie and Katy Keene

Look out, Betty! Look out, Veronica!
Katy Keene is coming to Riverdale.
Though from the looks of things, maybe it's Archie who needs to look out.
As Archie Comics notes, "she’s turning everyone’s heads — and not everyone is happy about that. Who is Katy Keene and why is she so Insta-famous and beloved in Riverdale? And, moreover, why is she quickly becoming Archie’s biggest competition?"
The special four-issue mini-series marks a stand-alone story arc from writers Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta and artist Laura Braga.
Apparently the comic is a tie-in with the new CW series "Katy Keene," a musical comedy and the latest live-action television series based on Archie Comics characters such as "Riverdale" and "Sabrina."
The book went on sale this past week.
