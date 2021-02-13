Several reviews have mentioned that Archie isn't just the light-hearted, gag comic book that many older readers recall nor is Archie just the melodrama teen thriller seen in the live-action "Riverdale" television show.
He's both and more.
Archie has fought in World War II, survived the Predator, teamed up with the Adam West Batman in the 1960s, became a 1950s rock star, he's married Betty, he's married Veronica, his pal Jughead has been a werewolf while Veronica became a vampire, he's been assassinated, he's been a singer of hit pop songs, a Saturday morning cartoon and a TV heart throb, etc.
Archie has been around for generations and decades. In the past couple of decades, he and the Riverdale gang have been placed in numerous situations from dramatic to historic to action to fantasy, and there are still plenty of the traditional funny-book comics, too.
With the "Archie 80th Anniversary Jumbo Comics" No. 1, Archies collide.
“'Crisis on the Riverdale Earths': Archie takes a nap only to be awakened by someone pounding on his door. To his surprise, it’s his best friend Jughead — but not the Jughead he recognizes. This one belongs to something called the Time Police and he comes with a warning: all the Archie space time continuum will soon be collapsed into one reality," according to a release from Archie Comics.
"Archie must join forces with Jughead to save the day — and all of time as we know it."
The digest series celebrates 80 years of Archie with the "best stories lovingly handpicked by fans, beautiful art pages, and fun fan-centric bonus content," according to Archie Comics. "This is a must-have limited series featuring eight decades-worth of the most hilarious and memorable Archie tales."
