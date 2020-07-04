Dark Horse Comics has created a powerful adaptation of Neil Gaiman's "American Gods" novel.
The comic book version has proven far superior to the start-stop television adaptation of the Gaiman book. And Dark Horse has succeeded where the television show has so far remained uncertain.
The comic adaptation managed to complete its run. And with the same creative team.
Oh, yeah, and the quality was consistent throughout the comic run.
P. Craig Russell created the comics script from the Gaiman novel. Scott Hampton illustrated the tale.
Dark Horse published "American Gods" as a regular monthly title for a few years, dividing the story into three arcs. Each arc has been collected in a premium, hard-cover edition.
"American Gods Vol. 3: The Moment of the Storm" bills itself as the conclusion of the run. It certainly ends the adaptation of "American Gods" but Gaiman has returned to Shadow, the book's protagonist, in a handful of short stories. So, who knows additional tales could be forthcoming in the comics series.
A brief rundown of the plot:
A man named Shadow is released from prison, a few days early because of the death of his wife. Traveling home, he encounters a strange man calling himself Mr. Wednesday who offers Shadow a job.
Wednesday needs help preparing the old gods – the ones representing the gods from the various homes of the immigrants who have come to live on American soil through the centuries – to war against the new gods of television, technology, etc.
Not to give too much away but to give a hint ... Wednesday is the American version of the god for whom the day is named.
Readers encounter tall-tales personified, genies, serial killers, leprechauns, Americanized versions of gods from around the world, as well as characters who are decidedly American, and of course, Shadow is followed by his reanimated dead wife, though not as much as in the TV series.
"American Gods" – the comic book – takes a few detours from the novel – again, not as much as the TV series. But these detours serve as new ideas rather than breaking away from the original story.
Collecting the three volumes costs a bit of money – and anyone buying the first one must know it is not a complete story – but for Gaiman fans, well worth the price.
