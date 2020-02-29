COMIC BOOKS: All-Star Batman & Robin, the Boy Wonder

Some how, this series slipped by.
It was noticed but I often looked at it as part of the "Batman and Robin" series that presented Dick Grayson — the original Robin turned Nightwing — as Batman, and Damien — Batman/Bruce Wayne's son — as Robin.
Nope. "All-Star Batman & Robin, the Boy Wonder" has nothing to do with that set-up.
Instead, the mini-series re-imagined the original pairing of Bruce Wayne/Batman and young Dick Grayson/ Robin.
With writer Frank Miller and artist Jim Lee making it so, in a new and wonderfully interesting way.
Miller is a legend. As writer and artist of "The Dark Knight Returns," he shaped the way creators, readers and the public have viewed the Batman arguably more than any other individual in the past four decades.
Lee is a magnificent artist technically, creatively and as a storyteller.
Together, they create a bold new look at the traditional story of Batman and Robin.
The expected things are here. Dick Grayson is the young son of a circus family — the trapeze act known as the Flying Graysons. His parents are murdered under the big top. Bruce Wayne, no stranger to losing parents to violence, is in the audience. He adopts Dick Grayson as his ward and as Batman makes him his crime-fighting sidekick as Robin.
Miller and Lee keep that construct. But here Bruce isn't in the audience as coincidence. Though still young, he's scouting potential replacements — people who can carry on his crime-fighting mission once he's too old to be Batman. He sees Dick as a potential recruit but a person for the job as an adult, years down the road, not as a 12-year-old orphan.
When the Graysons are killed, Bruce changes into Batman and saves Dick Grayson from corrupt cops. But instead of turning Dick over to the authorities then adopting him as Bruce Wayne, Batman abducts the boy and takes him to the Batcave to immediately begin training and pushing the boy to overcome the grief of losing his parents.
Dick Grayson thinks Batman is a jerk and a sadist. And he does come across that way here. Batman, without revealing he is Bruce Wayne, treats the boy as a recruit in basic training. Batman also has almost too good of a time flexing his abilities — often laughing like the Shadow, or even the Joker, as he stops criminals.
"All-Star Batman & Robin, the Boy Wonder" was released more than a dozen years ago. It is available in a trade paperback collection. It is worth finding, whether you already knew about it or not.
