COMIC BOOKS: Action Comics: Warworld Rising

Superman's powers are weakening.
He feels compelled to answer a call to liberate a lost tribe of Kryptonians enslaved by Mongul and his Warworld.
Jon Kent, Superman and Lois Lane's son, doesn't want his father to go. The young Kent has spent time in the future with the Legion of Superheroes. The Legion reports that Superman disappeared from Earth after unknown Kryptonians arrived on Earth and he was never seen again.
As Superman leaves Earth, he asks young Jon to take his place, watching over the Earth and as part of the Justice League – whose members cannot accompany Superman as they mediate a crisis between Atlantis and the United States.
While Jon's stories are told in "Superman: Son of Kal-El," Superman's adventures continue beyond this latest trade paperback collection, "Warworld Rising," in the monthly "Action Comics" as he takes on Mongul and Warworld.
Superman comics have taken an interesting split look with these two titles, where readers can find a very young son of the traditional Superman and the traditional Superman in the long-running "Action Comics."
"Warworld Rising" is a good, straight-forward read, setting the stage for this new chapter for the Men of Steel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.