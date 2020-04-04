Reading "Action Comics" was so much fun last month, such a pleasant diversion from the hard realities of our current lives, that it was a smile-inducing moment to realize another collection of writer Brian Michael Bendis' take on Superman is already available.
With "Action Comics: Invisible Mafia," Bendis manages a feat of near Superman proportions – he brings something new to the Man of Steel and his cast of supporting characters.
After 80 years of comic books, cartoons, TV series, movies, etc., Superman's real Kryptonite is redundancy.
Not with Bendis. He ties the traditional aspects of Clark Kent, The Daily Planet, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olson and Perry White into new knots with surprising twists and turns.
Same goes for the more recent collection of Action Comics – "Leviathan."
Granted, it's not as innovative as the "Invisible Mafia" storyline and it goes off in a different direction than where "Mafia" left off but it's still up, up and away action with Big Blue.
Nothing wrong with a double dose of Superman in trying times. Especially when everything old is new again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.