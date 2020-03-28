"Oh, Superman, where are you now? / When every thing's gone wrong somehow? ..."
These lines from the 1986 Genesis song "Land of Confusion" seem more than appropriate now.
So does checking in with Superman in the comics.
Reading some Superman proved down-right comforting this past week.
Especially with the interesting twists that writer Brian Michael Bendis brings to the Man of Steel in the "Action Comics" trade paperback collection "Invisible Mafia."
After more than 80 years of comic books, TV, movies, cartoons and video games, one might think all of the stories have been told about Big Blue. Not so with Bendis.
Here, a criminal cabal keeps track of Superman's whereabouts before discussing plans or initiating operations. If Superman is out of Metropolis, somewhere else on Earth, or off planet, the group moves forward.
The group avoids using their real names or saying key words – such as Superman, Kryptonite, etc. – when discussing their plans so as not to trigger Supes' super hearing.
Also, Lois is back on Earth, while she and Clark's son is still off planet, but she's been hiding from Clark/Superman.
Bendis takes readers deep into The Daily Planet newsroom and Clark's working life as a reporter. Editor Perry White, especially, is more than a stock supporting character in these pages.
And there's a spy in the offices of The Daily Planet.
All intriguing stuff, with bold, stunning art by Ryan Sook, Patrick Gleason and Yanick Paquette.
Superman, where are you now?
Luckily, in the pages of a comic book near you.
