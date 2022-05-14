COMIC BOOK: Medal of Honor: Ralph Puckett

Most comic books deal with fantastical superheroes with amazing powers.
"Medal of Honor: Ralph Puckett" is a comic book that deals with a real hero with amazing perseverance and courage.
Puckett is a Tifton native who received the Medal of Honor in May 2021 at the age of 94. He received it 71 years after actions he took during the Korean War.
In the battle for Hill 205 during the Korean War, Army 1st Lt. Ralph Puckett Jr. suffered multiple injuries. He and his men were outnumbered 10 to one. He repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire to check on his men and rally them. He was repeatedly wounded but refused to leave his men.
He was so wounded eventually that he could not move. Despite ordering his men to leave him behind, they fought their way to his side and carried him off the field of battle.
As he recovered from his injuries in the early 1950s, Puckett was told he had been recommended to receive the Medal of Honor. But the recommendation was withdrawn and he was instead awarded the prestigious Distinguished Service Cross.
"Medal of Honor: Ralph Puckett" tells his story in the form of a digital comic book that's about a dozen pages. The comic book was published as part of a series by Association of the United States Army, a nonprofit dedicated to the Army and its soldiers.
The comic is written by Chuck Dixon, best known for his work writing Batman comics and creating the Batman bad guy Bane. Chris Batista is the artist; he has worked for Marvel and DC Comics.
"Medal of Honor" mentions that Puckett was born in Tifton, Georgia, and studied at West Point. The comic also reflects on his recovery from his wounds and continuing in the military to serve in the Vietnam War.
The majority of the comic focuses on the actions that led to his receiving the Medal of Honor.
The real story of a real hero who hails from South Georgia.
To read the comic, visit: https://77a9072e.flowpaper.com/RalphPuckettGraphicNovel
