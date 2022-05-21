COMIC BOOK: Maestro: War and Pax

"Maestro: War and Pax" is the second series in writer Peter David's return to the tyrannical Hulk of the future.
David was one of the longest running writers of "The Incredible Hulk," with a memorable 12-year run on the series, that reintroduced the grey Hulk, created mobster-Hulk Joe Fixit, etc. He also introduced the Maestro, an aged dictator Hulk of the future who has alter-ego Bruce Banner's genius mind, the green-skinned giant's strength and the Maestro's own ruthless savagery.
David returned to the Maestro iteration of the Hulk in recent years with the first series, "Symphony in a Gamma Key," the now-collected second series "War and Pax," and the ongoing third series, "Maestro: World War M."
In "War and Pax," David brings back another set of characters from his long run – the Pantheon. The Pantheon is a group of super-powered people with the names of Greek heroes, running a covert operation to watch over the world. A well-balanced Banner-Hulk combination led the group.
Now, a century later, the Maestro brutally rules a large portion of the United States. The Pantheon comes out of hiding, and in league with a time-traveling Dr. Doom, to stop their former friend and ally.
For some readers, "War and Pax" will be a welcome return of the Pantheon. For others, it will be a stark reminder that the Pantheon stage of David's run on "Hulk" lasted far too long.
Still, with this trilogy of series, David proves he's still a Hulk maestro.
