COMIC BOOK: Fantastic Four: The Master of Doom

Sometimes it's just fun to find some back issues of an old comic book title and let them work their magic.
It's sort of like being a kid and finding several successive issues at a garage sale. Buy them and let the story unfold, with little thought of possibly missing previous issues or the comic books published later.
That's sort of what it's like now to go back and buy a trade paperback collection of a regular title from a book store or downloading the collection digitally online.
No mega-series, no mini-series, no following every issues ever published, or even every issue of a particular writer or artist's run on the book. Rather, just a story arc found and read from a regular monthly title.
For Marvel Comics, there is no title more monthly than the Fantastic Four. The FF kicked off the Marvel Age of Comics.
And there's nothing more quintessentially Fantastic Four than a story arc featuring the super family/team's arch nemesis – Dr. Victor von Doom.
In "The Master of Doom" storyline, readers meet the being that helped a young von Doom become the Dr. Doom who has long terrorized the FF and the Earth. Though it is odd seeing Doom take the knee for anyone especially a being that discounts Doom because of his many failed attempts to stop the FF.
In addition to this overriding story arc, creative team Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch toss in a family trip to Scotland where the FF must deal with a monster and Ben "The Thing" Grimm proposes marriage to a girlfriend who is not his regular love of Alicia Masters.
Great stuff. Fun stuff. Rainy weekend afternoon stuff. A great Fantastic Four tale, which readers can use as a springboard to read what came before or learn what's next. Or simply let it be an enjoyable one-off from a few years ago of the comic book's distinguished run.
