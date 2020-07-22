Comet dashes through South Georgia skies

LAKELAND — Stephanie Boyette took some photos Tuesday at her home in Lanier County that she won’t be able to shoot again for 68 centuries.
“My little boy (Gavin), he’s 6, and he loves space stuff,” she said. “And I’m an amateur photographer. When we heard about the comet, I decided to try and take a photo of it.”
The comet in question is Comet NEOWISE, now visible in the night skies. It was discovered in March by astronomers searching for near-Earth asteroids using an orbiting space telescope, the Wide-field infrared Survey Explorer, said Dr. Kenneth Rumstay, professor of astronomy and physics at Valdosta State University. Comets are named after their discoverers, he said.
Comet NEOWISE is now diving through the inner solar system, where Earth is located, but is already moving out as its orbit around the sun is a large, extended loop which won’t bring it back to Earth’s vicinity for another 6,800 years.
Comet NEOWISE is believed to have originated in the Oort cloud, a large belt of frozen debris beyond the orbit of Pluto which extends one-third of the way to the nearest neighboring solar system, Rumstay said.
The comet is expected to make its closest approach to Earth Wednesday, NASA said in a statement. Comets are essentially big snowballs of frozen gases, dust and rock, leftovers from the formation of the solar system, that start heating up and spewing out a tail of gas and dust as they get closer to the sun, according to NASA.
The tail of Comet NEOWISE is clearly visible in Boyette’s photos in the night sky over her house.
She first heard about the comet through social media postings.
“I saw other people posting pictures and I decided to try,” Boyette said.
She used a Nikon C750 — a high-end digital camera — on a tripod to take her comet photos. Because of the darkness, she used a long shutter exposure — six seconds.
Boyette had never photographed a comet before.
“The closest I came was trying to photograph the stars of the night sky over my house years ago,” she said.
Her son was excited about mommy’s comet photos, Boyette said.
“Gavin said ‘You took that?'" she said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, VSU’s astronomy department has not been able to arrange observations or studies of the comet, Rumstay said.
“We were told to lock up the planetarium and the observatory,” he said.
For those hoping to see Comet NEOWISE in the next few nights, NASA offers these tips:
• Find a spot away from city lights with an unobstructed view of the sky.
• Just after sunset, look below the Big Dipper in the northwest sky.
• Binoculars or a small telescope will give the best views.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
