'Come Laugh Again' comedy tour scheduled

VALDOSTA – Torry and Tiffany Jackson are Camilla natives who are the founders of Tofany Entertainment.
They are scheduled to perform in April.
“God has gifted us with the gift of play writing,” the comedy team said in a statement.
Tofany Entertainment has produced stage plays such as “When Loving You Hurts Me Parts I and II,” “Dr. Love” and “Once a Dog Always Dog,” etc.
“Our plays deal with real-life issues that many of us deal with on a daily basis,” according to the statement. “They also show you how to allow God to deal with you, so you can deal with the issues. The plays will move you, you will laugh, cry and sing; the plays are filled with excitement, joy and drama.”
The team is set to perform “This is a Man’s World ... So You Say,” a stage play, at 7:30 p.m., April 15, the Performing Arts Center, 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard.
“The play enlightens the audience on how an egotistical man thinks women don’t belong but in two places – the kitchen and the bedroom,” according to the statement. “His wife has to make a decision about her future, what will she decide to do? Will she leave hi? or will she say. This play also brings humor which keeps the audience laughing.”
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Group rates available. People can purchase tickets at Eventbrite or Sam’s BBQ.
For more info contact (229) 328-0183.
