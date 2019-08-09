COLUMBUS – Columbus Police Department is holding a major hiring event at the Goodwill Community Campus.
The event will be held noon-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Goodwill Community Campus, 2601 Cross Country Drive, Goodwill representatives said.
The CPD hopes to attract a diverse group of individuals to join the force, they said.
"The goal of the event is to put people to work for the greater good of our community," Goodwill representatives said. "Individuals who are planning to attend should be prepared for onsite interviews and bring their valid driver’s license."
Job seekers who attend the event can look forward to onsite interactions with many divisions of the CPD, fitness competitions and electronic giveaways, organizers said.
Vehicles and equipment from certain divisions are expected to be onsite. Qualified individuals who complete the application process will be entered into a drawing for a flat-screen TV or a Roku streaming device.
"The CPD is hoping to fill nearly 100 positions within the community, ranging from police officers to 911 operators. The CPD offers competitive pay, outstanding benefits and even signing bonuses," Goodwill representatives said. "Job seekers can also expect to meet with representatives such as:
• Patrol
• SWAT
• Patrol motor squad
• Detective
• Explosive Ordinance Division (Bomb Squad)
• 911
For more information, visit www.goodwillsr.org/cpd or call (706) 256-1837.
