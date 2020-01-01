Colson Calendar marks a year in art

VALDOSTA — Colson Printing Calendar 2020 is available.
It features works from 13 local and regional artists selected from entries in the 2019 Spring Into Art show at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
Colson has been making art selections for its calendar during the annual Spring Into Art exhibits for several years. In addition to the show’s awarding prizes, being chosen for the calendar has become a prestigious honor for participating artists.
Calendar judges selected 13 works for the calendar, one for the cover and one for each month.
Some of the artists’ names and styles will be familiar to area art patrons because the artists are either from here or have participated in numerous local shows.
The calendar also features works from out-of-town artists who participate in Spring Into Art.
Artists are Marilyn K. Jones, Live Oak, Fla. (cover); Brenda R. Francis, Tallahassee, Fla. (January); Tom Bishop, Moultrie (February); Linda Brooks, Tifton (March); Rosemary S. Ferguson, Tallahassee, Fla. (April); Riley Howard, Valdosta (May); Sharon P. Swindle, Valdosta (June); Sarah J. Grant, Valdosta (July); Amanda Yates, Valdosta (August); Todd Wessel, Valdosta (September); Uni Rago, Valdosta (October); Bucky Bowles, Fortson (November); Ellen Dewar, Valdosta (December).
The calendar is an annual representation of the two-dimensional art, both paintings and photographs, that appeared in the Spring Into Art show.
The calendar also features something new this year – an interactive monthly game called Wally World Trivia.
The 2020 Colson Calendar is available at Colson Printing Company and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St.
