VALDOSTA – Often described by past delegates as a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” Colquitt EMC is looking to sponsor delegates for the 2020 Washington Youth Tour.
Colquitt EMC participates annually in sponsoring high school juniors to attend. WYT is the oldest youth leadership program in Georgia, utility representatives said.
"It is designed to give students the opportunity to learn first-hand about U.S. history, government and the importance of public service," they said. "The weeklong trip is jam packed with once-in-a-lifetime experiences with our nation’s leaders, touring museums and historic sites and spending time with fellow student leaders from across the country."
In years past, Colquitt EMC has sponsored two students to attend the trip. This year, the board of directors has voted to sponsor three students to attend the trip, utility representatives said.
The 55th Annual Washington Youth Tour takes place June 18-25.
Eligible high school juniors must be at least 16 years old the first day of the trip, reside in a household served by Colquitt EMC and hold a grade point average of 2.5 or higher. Applications are available on Colquitt EMC’s Website at www.colquittemc.com/washinton-youth-tour/.
For more information, visit Colquitt EMC’s website or call Colquitt EMC’s marketing team, (229) 985-3620, ext. 1225 or 1246. Applications are due March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.