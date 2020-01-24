VALDOSTA – Often described by past delegates as a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” Colquitt EMC is looking to sponsor delegates for the 2020 Washington Youth Tour.
Colquitt EMC participates annually in sponsoring high school juniors to attend, company officials said.
Washington Youth Tour is the oldest youth leadership program in Georgia. It is designed to give students the opportunity to learn first-hand about U.S. history, government and the importance of public service.
The weeklong trip is jam packed with once-in-a-lifetime experiences with the nation’s leaders, touring museums and historic sites, and spending time with fellow student leaders from across the country, company representatives said.
In years past, Colquitt EMC has sponsored two students to attend the trip. This year, the board of directors has voted to sponsor three students to attend the trip. The 55th Annual Washington Youth Tour will take place June 18-25, organizers said.
Eligible high school juniors must be at least 16 years old the first day of the trip, reside in a household served by Colquitt EMC and hold a grade point average of 2.5 or higher. Applications are available on Colquitt EMC’s website at www.colquittemc.com/washinton-youth-tour/. For more information, visit Colquitt EMC’s website or call Colquitt EMC’s Marketing Team, (229) 985-3620 ext. 1225 or 1246. Applications are due March 1.
