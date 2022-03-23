VALDOSTA – Bright Ideas awards local teachers money for innovative lessons and projects to energize students’ learning abilities.
The purpose of the Colquitt EMC Bright Ideas program is to provide resources for teachers that will enable them to plan and implement special instructional opportunities to improve student achievement through the implementation of the Georgia Performance Standards, utility company representatives said in a statement.
The Bright Ideas program awards grants of up to $1,000 to winning teachers, they added. Public and private school teachers, teaching grades K-12, in any subject area are eligible to apply.
Schools in the areas that Colquitt EMC serves may submit more than one application. However, teachers are eligible to submit only one application per school year. The grants are not for professional development. Teachers can apply online at colquittemc.com April 1 through June 1.
Colquitt EMC is a not-for-profit electric membership cooperative located in South Georgia. Colquitt EMC delivers "safe, reliable and affordable electricity to residential and commercial members in a seven-county service area," including Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Tift and Worth.
For more information, contact Sonya Aldridge or Shelby Cloud at (229) 985-3620.
