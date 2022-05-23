VALDOSTA – The deadline nears for the Colquitt EMC scholarship applications.
"Colquitt EMC is pleased to be able to provide scholarships for these students,” said Danny Nichols, general manager.
The scholarship program began in 2006 after Georgia legislators passed a law allowing electric cooperatives to use unclaimed capital credit refunds for education in the communities they serve, utility representatives said in a statement. Since its founding, Colquitt EMC has awarded more than $3.5 million in scholarships.
Students can apply online April 1 through June 15 at colquittemc.com.
Eligibility Requirements & Guidelines:
– Applicant must reside in the household of a Colquitt EMC member.
– Applicant must be enrolled in a college or technical college with campus locations/degree offerings within Colquitt EMC service area.
– Undergraduate and graduate students may apply.
– Previous scholarship recipients are not eligible.
– All fields of application must be completed.
– A copy of each of the following must be submitted with application:
– High school or college transcript
– Proof of enrollment for the college attending or will be attending
– Two letters of recommendation
For more information, contact Sonya Aldridge or Shelby Cloud, (229) 985-3620.
