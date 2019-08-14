VALDOSTA – Colquitt Electric Membership Corporation recently awarded $396,000 in scholarships to South Georgia students.
One-hundred-forty-four students were honored with scholarships to colleges and universities with campus locations in Colquitt EMC’s service area, company representatives said.
Since 2006, Colquitt EMC has granted more than $3.1 million to more than 1,000 students in academic scholarships.
“We are proud to have the opportunity to support members in furthering their education,” said Danny Nichols, general manager of Colquitt EMC.
The scholarships are made possible through Georgia legislation that allows unclaimed capital credits to be used for education in the communities served by EMCs.
Colquitt EMC, a member owned cooperative, provides electricity to 44,272 members in Colquitt, Cook, Berrien, Brooks, Lowndes, Tift and Worth counties.
