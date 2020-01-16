VALDOSTA – Colquitt EMC is accepting applications for the Walter Harrison Scholarship.
The scholarship program is a statewide program where many of Georgia’s electric cooperatives participate. The Walter Harrison Scholarship Program was created in 1985 by the Georgia EMC board of directors to honor the late, Walter Harrison – a pioneer in bringing electricity to the rural areas of Georgia, utility representatives said.
The Walter Harrison Scholarship recipients are based on academic achievement and financial need. The scholarship will award the winning recipients with $1,000 to be used for undergraduate studies at any two-year or four-year accredited college or university in Georgia, including vocational schools, utility representatives said.
Students who are interested in applying must be accepted or enrolled in an accredited undergraduate degree program, complete the application and write a two-page autobiographical sketch with reference to future plans or goals. The 2020 Walter Harrison Scholarship application is currently available on Colquitt EMC’s website at www.colquittemc.com/walter-harrison-scholarship/. Applications are due by Feb. 1.
