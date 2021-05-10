Collins tops public works leaders list

VALDOSTA – Patrick Collins, director/city engineer, City of Valdosta public works, was named to the American Public Works Association's 2021 Top 10 Public Works Leaders of the Year.
In its 62nd year, the award is one of APWA’s highest honors and is based on a lifetime of professional contributions, city officials said in a statement.
"Recipients of the awards are chosen by past Top 10 recipients and embody professionalism, expertise and personal dedication to improving the quality of life in their communities through the advancement of public works services and technology," city official said.
"The Top 10 Public Works Leaders award focuses on outstanding career service achievements of individual public works professionals and officials from both the public and private sectors in North America. Each of the Top 10 leaders is recognized for their accomplishments in federal, state, provincial, county or municipal engineering or administration including career advancement, contribution to technology or job knowledge, commitment to the profession as evidenced by education, training, certification, or registration and continuing education, as well as professional excellence and service to the community in large and small municipalities."
Other recipients were from locales such as Wilmette, Ill., North Las Vegas, Franklin, Mass., etc.
