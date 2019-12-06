VALDOSTA – During the second week of December, a residential area of Valdosta known as College Park will undergo an intensive historic resources survey.
The survey area consists of properties that are east of Ashley Street along these streets: University Drive, University Place, Seymour Street, Knox Drive, Oxford Drive, Giddens Drive and Moody Drive, city officials said.
The survey will begin Monday, Dec. 9, and be completed by Dec. 13. IDP Housing has commissioned the survey as mitigation for the demolition of one historic home in the neighborhood as part of the development of their new multi-unit residential facility – The Asbury, city officials said.
The survey will be completed by Ray, Ellis & LaBrie Consulting, LLC of Atlanta. The firm employs several professional historic preservationists with extensive experience in historic resources survey, national register documentation and nominations, tax-incentive projects throughout Georgia and Florida, Section 106 documentation and Georgia's Natural and Historic Resource GIS System.
A team of historic preservation professionals from the company will be moving through the neighborhood collecting the data and photographing the individual resources.
The survey will be coordinated by the State Historic Preservation Office of Georgia, IDP Housing of Valdosta and the City of Valdosta historic preservation planner.
"Approximately 200 resources will be documented in detail and photographed," city officials said. "The end product will be a permanent archival record of 2432 University Drive and an intensive survey of remaining historic resources in the proposed College Park Historic District. Once the survey documentation is complete, the information will be entered into the Georgia Natural and Historic Resources Survey Geographic Information System where the information can be accessed by the public."
For more information, contact the City of Valdosta Historic Preservation Office, (229) 259-3563.
