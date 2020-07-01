VALDOSTA – As a Class of 2020 graduate, Damiya Wilcox celebrated last weekend.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic delayed her graduation by weeks, the former Valdosta High School student walked across the stage with her peers Friday evening.
Wilcox, 18, was also a dual-enrolled student at Valdosta Early College Academy.
To observe her milestone, her family held a drive-through parade with cars full of family and friends late Saturday afternoon and a family dinner Sunday.
“It was amazing to see all the support and love surrounded around me,” Wilcox said. “It was just overall a great experience.”
Her aunt, Serwa Collins, drove down from Atlanta to participate in her niece’s big day. Collins helped to coordinate the weekend’s events.
She said the family wanted to create a sense of normalcy for Wilcox who, along with the rest of the Class of 2020, has had to adjust to the pandemic.
Collins has always been a huge part of Wilcox’s life, she said.
“I am exceptionally proud of her,” Collins said.
Wilcox has always been more focused on her future than the present and said her niece is successful at whatever goal she sets, Collins said.
While at VECA, Wilcox completed courses on Valdosta State University’s campus. She will enter Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College as a sophomore in the fall to pursue a teaching degree. She would like to one day teach kindergarten.
While in school, Wilcox worked in fast-food.
She said though some nights were difficult, it is in her nature to persevere through it all.
“The road was tough, but it took a lot of time management,” she said. “It was a lot of responsibility. It took dedication. It took everything, especially with me being a dual-enrollment student."
It was Wilcox’s mom’s idea to enroll her into VECA but Wilcox said she stayed for the benefits it produced.
She said being a VECA student and being on the Valdosta State University campus put her ahead of other students her age and made her feel like she was achieving her goals.
Collins said she sees success in Wilcox’s future.
“It’s inevitable that she’ll be successful because when she puts her mind to something, she goes full-throttle,” Collins said. “She doesn’t give up. She may get frustrated, like we all do, but I definitely see someone who’s going to be extremely successful.”
She encourages Wilcox to go after what her heart desires and to never follow the crowd.
Collins has words of advice for her niece.
“You can go and do and be anything in this world that you want to be as long as you pray, as long as you keep God first and as long as you stay focused on your goals at hand,” she said. “There’s nothing on this earth that you cannot accomplish if you keep those things first, if you just keep pushing and make sure that God is ahead of everything that you do. You will be successful at it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.