Collapsed sewer line causes 200 gallon spill

VALDOSTA – Two-hundred gallons of discharge spilled onto city roads following the partial collapse of a sewer line.
On Saturday, July 9, the City of Valdosta received notification of a possible overflow at the 2000 block of Baytree Road, city officials confirmed this week.
City staff stopped the overflow and set up a bypass pump to start repairing the line. Staff immediately began cleanup and disinfecting at the overflow location as well, city officials said. All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified and warning signs have been posted around the area.
Scott Fowler, city utilities department environmental manager, said the city was unaware of the collapsed line until the overflow from the heavy rains showed a partial blockage in the area, and when a vacuum truck came to clear it out, they discovered the collapse.
“We have over 6,555 manholes and approximately 361 miles of sewer lines in the city, so it's a tall task to maintain them," he said. "However, the water and sewer crew does an amazing job and works real hard at improving them daily. Preventing sewer spills has and will continue to be the city’s top priority through the ongoing Collection System Rehab Program which includes manhole rehab, the smoke testing program, sewer main lining and sewer main replacement,” he said.
“In addition, the utilities department has an ongoing river sampling program that tests waters at different locations and has continued to install generators at the lift stations to ensure uninterrupted operation during power failures.”
The utilities department initiated two additional programs, The “Creek Crossing” program and the “Cap the Cleanout” program, in 2020 in order to help locate infiltration and inflow in the collection system as well. These programs are designed to specifically check each manhole and/or sewer line on or near water to verify proper operation and go door to door to ensure each house has its cleanout cap installed and the cleanout is in working order.
The city will continue to monitor the infrastructure of the sewer system to eliminate these issues in the future.
