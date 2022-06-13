Coleman Talley raises record $57K for food bank

VALDOSTA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Coleman Talley of Valdosta won the medium-firm category in the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy competition.
It is an annual statewide effort among the legal community to raise money for Georgia’s food banks, according to a statement from the AG office.
Coleman Talley raised $57,001 for Second Harvest of South Georgia, which is the equivalent of 228,004 meals, according to the statement.
The effort is another record-breaking total for the firm at a time when food banks are experiencing increased demand due to schools being out for the summer.
"Thanks to generous contributions from attorneys, staff, clients and friends, Coleman Talley achieved its 11th consecutive win and surpassed cumulative donations of more than a quarter of a million dollars to the food bank since the onset of the competition in 2012.
“Coleman Talley is a proud supporter of Second Harvest of South Georgia in their fight against hunger throughout our region,” said Bill Holland, partner, who has been a Second Harvest of South Georgia board member for more than 20 years. “Their hunger-relief programs are invaluable to the community and make a monumental difference in the lives of others each day.
“The true winners of the Legal Food Frenzy are the food banks and the hard-working Georgians they serve. We hope our continued efforts are making a difference and will assist the local food bank (Second Harvest of South Georgia) as they attempt to expand their existing facility to provide additional relief to those in need,” he added.
One-hundred-and-eighty-nine law firms in Georgia’s legal community helped raise $880,248 during the 11th annual event, sponsored by the Georgia Food Bank Association, the Young Lawyers Division and the Attorney General's office. The two-week competition generated the equivalent of 3.5 million meals that food banks can use to distribute to hungry kids, seniors and families, according to the statement.
