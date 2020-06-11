Coleman Talley raises $50K for food bank

VALDOSTA – Coleman Talley law firm won the medium firm category in the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy competition, an annual statewide effort to raise money for Georgia’s food banks.
Coleman Talley raised $50,200, the equivalent of more than 440,000 meals, for Second Harvest of South Georgia, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a statement released this week.
The record-breaking total for the firm represents nearly a 50% increase from the 2019 efforts, due in large part to acknowledging the increased need during the COVID-19 crisis, the AG's office said in a statement.
"Thanks to generous contributions from attorneys, staff, clients and friends, Coleman Talley achieved its ninth consecutive win and surpassed cumulative donations of $223,000 to the food bank since the onset of the competition in 2012," according to the AG's office.
Georgia’s legal community as a whole raised a record-breaking $852,090 during the ninth annual event, sponsored by the Georgia Food Bank Association, the Young Lawyers Division and the Attorney General's office.
The two-week event generated the equivalent of 3,331,062 million meals for Georgia’s food banks, a two-fold increase from last year, state officials said. A total of 222 law firms and legal organizations, representing more than 17,138 members of the legal community, competed in the 2020 event.
“Coleman Talley is proud to support Second Harvest of South Georgia in their fight against hunger in our region,” said Bill Holland, a Coleman Talley partner who has been a Second Harvest of South Georgia board member for more than 20 years.
“We sincerely appreciate the volunteers and leaders of our food banks that serve behind the scenes every day to make a difference in the lives of others,” he added. “Ultimately, the real winners of the Legal Food Frenzy are the countless Georgians that will receive food assistance through the efforts of the legal community.”
