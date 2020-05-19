Coleman Talley helps United Way

Submitted Photo
Jeremy Baker, Coleman Talley associate and Greater Valdosta United Way board member, presents a check to Michael Smith, Greater Valdosta United Way executive director. Coleman Talley LLP presented Greater Valdosta United Way with a check toward the 2021 campaign. The donation represented a percentage of the closings for the month of April by Coleman Talley LLP. The donation 'will go a long way to help nonprofits and families in our communities,' Smith said. 'Coleman Talley is a great community partner and one of the top 10 donors for GVUW.'
