Coleman Talley donates playground equipment

VALDOSTA – Coleman Talley LLP recently contributed funds to the kindergarten classes of Sallas Mahone Elementary School.
Because of COVID precautions, use of playground equipment by children may be restricted. The donation was provided for teachers to purchase sports and recreation equipment for outdoor activities for children to participate in while complying with social distancing, city school officials said in a statement.
The law firm’s gift will benefit nine kindergarten classes with roughly 180 students as they return for the new school year.
“Educators play such a vital role in our children’s lives and often reach into their own pockets to ensure students have what they need to succeed in school,” said Tim Tanner, law firm partner. “This year has been difficult. COVID has disrupted all of our lives, but children need normalcy; they need to play, and for the teachers’ sake, they need to burn off some energy. We hope that this donation will go a long way to offer support for these educators as well as enjoyment to their students at a stressful time for everyone.”
