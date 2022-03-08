Cold, wet weather returning

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County was running air conditioners during the past weekend, In a few days, the heaters will be coming back on.
Cold fronts moving through the area will be pushing down abnormally high temperatures across South Georgia, forecasters said earlier this week.
“For the last seven to 14 days, we’ve been stuck in a warm pattern,” said Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Sunday, Valdosta’s high temperature was 85 degrees. That was about 15 degrees above normal, said Paul Walker, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
From Wednesday through Friday, the chance of rain is expected to hover during the daytime from 70-90% in Valdosta, the weather service forecast shows.
Dobbs said he expected the area to get from two to five inches of rain, while Walker put the rainfall amounts at one to three inches.
Meanwhile, temperatures will be sliding, with daytime highs sliding into the upper 70s by Friday, forecasts show.
Then, on the weekend, the bottom falls out. AccuWeather’s forecast calls for a high for Valdosta that day of 63 and a low of 29, with Sunday’s high at 57 and the low at 34.
Walker said the normal Valdosta high and low temperatures for that time of year are 72 and 47 degrees respectively.
Both forecasters said there is some chance of severe weather, with Walker saying the biggest problem could be flash flooding.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
