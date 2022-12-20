VALDOSTA — A cold-weather shelter will open this weekend for people who have nowhere warm to stay during expected sub-freezing weather.
Lowndes Associated Ministries to People and the South-Central Georgia Homeless Taskforce will operate an emergency shelter at LAMP’s headquarters, 714 Charlton St., according to a statement from LAMP.
A surge of Arctic air is expected to push into the South late Thursday, with overnight lows expected to hover around 20 degrees in Valdosta Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures those days will run from the upper 30s to the 40s.
The shelter will open at 4 p.m. Friday and remain open until 8 a.m. Monday; it is open to men, women, children and families, according to the statement.
LAMP has shelter space for 20 people but additional room can be made available if necessary, said Yurshema Flanders, the group’s executive director.
“LAMP is a facility where individuals without homes live while seeking permanent stable housing solutions,” Flanders said.
Hot meals will be cooked in the facility’s kitchen, she said.
LAMP is accepting donations such as scarves, jackets, blankets, hoods, snacks, drinks, coffee and juice to help those homeless who prefer to stay outside, Flanders said. Donations can be dropped off at LAMP’s Charlton Street location.
Those who have no way to get to the shelter can call LAMP, where volunteers will arrange for transportation, she said. LAMP’s phone number is (229) 245-7157.
