HAHIRA – It has been a frustrating stretch for Valwood (8-9, 1-6 District 3-AAA), who have now dropped three in a row.
Their latest defeat came at the hands of Deerfield-Windsor on Friday night. The visiting Knights (13-6, 7-0 District 3-AAA) used a late fourth quarter surge to outlast the Valiants, 43-31.
Despite the loss, head coach Joel Stites was proud of his team’s resilience against a strong opponent in the Knights, who had also beaten the Valiants 60-23 in Albany on Jan. 10.
“At halftime, we knew we were in a fight,” Stites said. “I mean, that’s all we talked about all week, which is being in the fight. We lost a super tough, close game in the fourth quarter against Brookwood on the road. We could have come back pouting, whining and all that stuff. Man, we worked our tail off. I think that was apparent, and just our effort and attitude was great tonight.”
The game got off to a very chippy start as both teams combined for ten fouls in the first quarter, setting the tone for what became a gritty defensive battle.
An early 4-0 lead for Valwood quickly turned into a 7-4 deficit as the Valiants had little success beyond the free throw line. As the first quarter ended, the Valiants had scored more points from free throws (five) than from the field (four) and found themselves trailing 12-9.
All of those free throws came from freshman guard Jack Morris. While Morris led the team in scoring with seven points, he struggled throughout the game.
Still, Stites showed support for Morris, believing that he had good shot selections despite going into a shooting slump.
“We’re proud of him getting to the line,” Stites said. “But yeah, I mean, we talked about it. You know, it’s funny. He’s a freshman and we’re… It’s a great compliment to tell freshmen ‘We need you to shoot buckets.’ … Guys are going to get into some slumps, especially when they’re freshmen. We just got to shoot through it and keep working on what we work on. He had some good looks. They just didn’t fall in.”
The Valiants’ cold shooting continued into the second quarter. The Knights took advantage, using a 9-0 run to build a 26-15 halftime lead.
Though they faced an uphill climb in the second half, the Valiants answered the bell in a big way. Valwood outscored the Knights 14-5 in the third quarter to make it a two-point ballgame heading into the final stretch.
However, the Knights, led by shooting guard Lane Seals, caught fire from range. Seals was responsible for three of the Knights’ four fourth-quarter three-pointers as the Knights closed out the Valiants.
Meanwhile, the Valiants were only able to score two points in the fourth quarter. While the shots didn’t fall for his team, Stites thought his team made the right plays.
“I think we had six or seven really good looks, and the ball just didn’t drop,” Stites said. “I thought we got really good looks. Sometimes the ball doesn’t fall in. We got to get back to the gym and keep working on knocking shots down in the clutch.”
With just six games left in the regular season, the Valiants face a steep hill to make the postseason. Still, Stites believes his young squad still has a lot of fight left in them.
“It’s day by day, game by game, we still have a lot on the table for us,” Stites said. “We can go and win our last three region games and pop in the region tournament [as a] three, four or five-seed. We knew we had a tall order this year with all the youth and inexperience on our team, but I think it’s apparent we come in and fight hard and work hard. There’s a lot of room for growth, and we’re not going to rest on our laurels of being a young team. We’re going to be a fighting team.”
UPDATE
The Valiants defeated the Crisp County Wildcats (1-19) 79-15 on Monday for Senior Night. The Valiants beat the Wildcats in their first meeting in Cordele on Nov. 29, 73-28.
On the girls side, the Valwood girls varsity lost to Deerfield-Windsor 75-14 Friday and lost to Crisp Academy Monday 57-46.
Both teams returned to action Tuesday night at Tiftarea Academy. A game recap will be published in the Friday edition of the Valdosta Daily Times.
