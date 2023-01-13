VALDOSTA — With more subfreezing temperatures expected in South Georgia this weekend, people with nowhere to get warm have an option.
Lowndes Associated Ministries to People will be running a cold shelter Saturday and Sunday, said Cassandra Chartier, a LAMP member.
The shelter will be at LAMP’s headquarters at 714 Charlton St.
A cold front that passed through the area late Thursday is pulling colder, drier air into South Georgia behind it. Forecasts call for temperatures in Valdosta to dip as low as 28 degrees Saturday night and 31 degrees Sunday night.
Chartier said the cold shelter will be open from 4 p.m.-8 a.m. each night.
LAMP opened a cold shelter in the days leading up to Christmas in December when an arctic blast dragged Valdosta’s overnight temperatures down to 19 degrees.
LAMP’s phone number is (229) 245-7157.
The City of Quitman and the Brooks County Commission have opened an emergency warming station Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 13-15, according to a post from the Quitman Fire Department.
The emergency warming station is located at 205 S. Madison St. Authorities say there is limited availability. More information, call (229) 263-4262.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.