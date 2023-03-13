HAHIRA – Maddox Coile made his presence felt early and often against Clinch County.
The freshman centerfielder went 4-5 at bat, scored three runs, and recorded two RBIs as the Valiants (5-3) secured the season sweep of the Panthers (9-3), 8-4.
Coile got the Valiants’ offense jumpstarted early with a single and a stolen base in the bottom of the first. Coile reached home following a single by freshman pitcher Matthew Kerrigan to give the Valiants a 1-0 lead.
It was the kind of start head coach Robert Shipman hoped for.
“I told the team, ‘Man we just don't put the pedal to the metal,’ and on that situation, it was a hit and run,” Shipman said of Coile’s stolen base. My guy just missed a hit and run, but Coile got such a good jump that it just ended up being a stolen base. … When Maddox gets out there and he’s sliding headfirst and his uniform is dirty 10 minutes into the ball game, I know our guys are going to be fired up behind him. He gives us the opportunity to score runs early, which [with] any team, if you score runs early, you’re going to play a little bit looser.”
On the defensive side, Kerrigan was dealing throughout his appearance on the mound. In five innings, Kerrigan gave up just two hits while recording six strikeouts.
“It starts with his demeanor,” Shipman said of Kerrigan. “When you’re the pitcher, we go to watch your every single pitch, and his body language and demeanor was, ‘Give me the ball. I’m throwing over the plate, throwing all my pitches for strikes. Let’s get going.’ It can’t help but permeate to the rest of the team, so he did an outstanding job.”
The Valiants continued to pour it on the Panthers, tacking on three more runs in the bottom of the second and four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take an 8-0 lead.
However, the Valiants were far from perfect. Valwood left multiple runners on base whilst building their lead, preventing them from run ruling the Panthers.
Still, Shipman was pleased that his team was able to score runs despite leaving runners on base.
“We want to see all bases clean,” Shipman said. “I want to see everybody have great approaches. But for the most part, we’ve been like the Sahara Desert. We’re just glad we were able to manufacture runs with bunts. We were able to get timely hits, timely balls dropping in. … We had some guys make some contact who hadn’t made it regularly early on, but we feel like it’s going to heat up here.”
While they faced a large deficit, the Panthers began to chip away at the lead in the sixth inning as freshman third baseman Dywan Powell took the mound in relief of Kerrigan. Powell quickly surrendered two runs, forcing a pitching change.
Despite the rough stretch, Shipman had words of encouragement for Powell, recalling the Valiants’ first matchup with the Panthers in Homerville.
“He faced the same team at their place, and he shoved,” Shipman said. “I just think it was a matter of maybe some mechanics at the end [or] maybe pitch selection. He has a really good arm. He’s a freshman, and, looking at the size of him, his upside is through the roof.”
Shipman added: “I just think he may have lost confidence there knowing the situation that Matthew had come out and hadn’t given up anything. I know he wanted to come in and do the exact same thing he did. I told him in the team postgame meeting, ‘Hey, man. You aren’t done by a long shot. We’re going to have to have you to win all of it, so keep your confidence high.’”
Junior right fielder Jack Drew took the mound following Powell’s brief appearance. The Valiants briefly stopped the Panthers’ surge with a throw out to second base and a pop fly.
Still, the Panthers, who were just one out from defeat, had a last gasp, scoring two more runs in the top of the seventh. However, it was not enough as the Valiants’ defense stiffened to end the game on a throw out to first base.
UP NEXT
The Valiants open up region play in Chula against the Tiftarea Academy Panthers (4-5) on March 14 at 6 p.m. Following another road game against non-region foe Citizens Christian, the Valiants will be back at home to face Tiftarea again on March 17 at 6 p.m.
