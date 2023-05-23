VALDOSTA – Valdosta High basketball sent five of its best to the college ranks May 17.
McDonald's All-American post player Essence Cody, guard Denver Arnold and former Lady 'Cat Ja'Mya Johnson signed college letters of intent, as did boys basketball standouts DJ Berry and James Siplen.
Cody, who had been committed to Alabama prior to her senior season, made it official by signing with the Crimson Tide.
Though she had long known where she was heading, Cody found herself overcome with emotion after finally putting pen to paper on the next chapter of her academic and athletic career.
"It feels great to be supported and know that I'm going to a school that I chose and I'm just ready to get started," Cody said.
Cody solidified her status as the greatest Lady 'Cat of all-time as a senior. The skilled and versatile 6-foot-3 center averaged 16.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 4.9 blocks, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game this past season.
On November 21, 2022, Cody poured in a season-high 30 points and 23 rebounds in a win over St. John's Country Day. On Valentine's Day, Cody nearly posted a quadruple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds, nine blocks and seven assists in a 65-37 region win over Richmond Hill.
"It's an honor," Cody said when asked what it means to her to come from Valdosta and signing with a Division I school. "I feel like a role model to young athletes, showing them that they can make it.
"Alabama treated me like family and I just love the coaching staff. It's close to family too, so it was an easy decision. ... (Being a McDonald's All-American) felt great. It was a great experience. I met a lot of players that I've known before that I'd played with and played against them. That just helped me learn and get better and to just know that I was there to experience that type of atmosphere was amazing."
Arnold signed with Coastal Alabama. The sharpshooting combo guard averaged 13.8 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals as a senior. Arnold also led the team with 61 3-pointers made.
Arnold, the team's second-leading scorer behind Cody, helped lead Valdosta to a 17-11 record and a 7-1 record in Region 1-7A.
"I've put in a lot of work outside of school and in school," Arnold said. "Having a block with Coach Wilcox and going straight to training with Smoke (Jeremy Fountain), who was here today, it's a lot of work that I've put in to get where I am."
Johnson, one of most prolific scorers in Valdosta girls basketball history, originally signed with Clayton State University out of high school in 2020.
Johnson never suited up for the Lakers due to injury before transferring to Andrew College, where she averaged 12.6 points per game during the 2021-22 season.
After graduating from Andrew College this past semester, Johnson signed a letter of intent to finish her playing career at Allen University in Columbia, S.C.
"Valdosta will always be my first home," Johnson said of her decision to come back to VHS to sign. "This is where everything started for me, so I wanted to come home to sign and be around family and everything.
"When I went on the visit (to Allen), it was just home to me. I like to be comfortable. The coach made me feel at home and she made me feel like I was needed there. ... Having college experience, I feel like I'm more than prepared. When I went to Cuthbert, I had to lead a team. At Valdosta, I had to lead a team. I came from a winning team, so I feel like going to Allen, we'll be a pretty good team. I fit in very well and I'm just ready. I just want to play."
On the boys side, DeAngelo "DJ" Berry is headed to Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Minnesota.
The leading scorer for the 'Cats this past season, Berry averaged 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
"Mr. DJ Berry, obviously he's a human highlight film and a superstar for us this year," Valdosta boys head basketball coach James Lee said. "Over the past four years, he's grown a lot as a young man. One of the things we talked about going into his senior year was maturing and stepping into a leadership role.
"I honestly can say this year that he's definitely grown a lot academically, made honor roll. His game elevated. We put the ball in his hands a lot and he really took that challenge and grew, not only as a basketball player but as a young man. We're definitely proud of him and we know he has great things in store for him at Central Lakes College."
The high-flying forward known for his explosive dunks and high-energy play shot an eye-popping 56% from the field as a senior and knocked down his free throws at a 75% clip.
Now headed to Central Lakes to play for head coach Jim Russell's Raiders, Berry's goal is improving his ball-handling and 3-point shooting to contribute at the next level.
"It means a lot. I feel like I've worked hard and put a lot of time and effort into it," Berry said. "They've got a lot of educational programs and job paths to look into, so I feel like Central Lakes was a good opportunity for me.
"We talked about it and Coach feels like I'm an athletic wing that's finishing above the rim and being able to play defense and hit threes. I feel like I can do those things and continue to grow my game."
Perhaps the heart and soul of the 'Cats, James Siplen signed with South East Area Prep in Valdosta.
Siplen averaged 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and one steal per game as a senior, including a season-high 26 points on 8 of 14 shooting in a 62-48 win against rival Lowndes Jan. 21.
Although undersized at 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, Siplen makes up for his lack of height with relentless aggression and fierce competitiveness.
"I feel like it's going to help me out at the next level because so many people don't like losing and it's something I take to heart," Siplen said. "Losing ain't really my thing. I've always been about trying to better myself so I can get to the next level."
According to Lee, Siplen "lived on the floor" during his career with the 'Cats and hated losing as much as he loved winning.
"James was our emotional leader. He laid everything on the line," Lee said of Siplen. "Coaches talk a lot of times about wanting kids in their program who want to win, but as a coach I'm the type of person that, yeah, I want to win but I hate to lose just as much if not more than I want to win. That's the type of person that he is. He hates losing. We had to have a lot of conversations about, 'When you lose, grow from it.' He took everything to heart and loves the game so much. Any time we took a loss, he was super emotional about it but he always wanted to know what can we do to get better.
"On the court, he laid it all out on the line. He lived on the floor...lived on the floor, but that's because he was willing to sacrifice his body and go as hard as he could to make sure we got a victory. We're definitely going to miss him. I'm definitely proud of him and the growth he's made as a leader and as a player. I know that he's going to be great for Coach (Keshad) Lee over here at South East Prep."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.