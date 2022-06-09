VALDOSTA – Coastal Plains Education Charter High School graduated its fifth class earlier this week.
Twenty students graduated from Coastal Plains Education Charter High School Lowndes Campus in a ceremony held at the Lowndes High School Performing Arts Center.
Director Kip McLeod welcomed the audience and gave a special thanks to parents, family and friends for supporting the graduating class.
Helen Jackson, Coastal Plains counselor, presented the Scott Craven Scholarship to Jaylin Debro.
Jackson said the scholarship is provided by the Scott Craven Foundation presented to a student who excelled academically and will attend a college or technical institution.
Debro was presented with $500 to continue her education at Valdosta State University.
Dr. Derald Jones presented Fiorela Garcia as the class speaker.
Jones said Garcia graduated a year early with her diploma.
Garcia said, “I am proud to say I am a high school graduate. Fortunately, my teachers, mentor, friends and family encouraged me to keep going. I am here as proof that I can do anything that I put my mind to.”
Garcia has plans to become a veterinarian.
Jones presented the diplomas and announced the graduates.
The spring 2022 graduates are Meghan Barfield, Jaslin Debro, Jaylin Debro, Brawdy Gupton, Fiorela Garcia, Devon Frasu, Landen Greene, Morgan Griffin, Jasmin Hammond, Hollee Hennly, Anijah Hill, Emily Howell, Desmond Jordan, Kylie Jordan, Heaven Manning, Madai Martinez, Konnor McFadden, Allison Moore, Allison Spells and KeTerra Thomas.
Coastal has locations spread across the southeast Georgia region, according to its website, and it offers people another opportunity to earn a high school diploma.
"Coastal Plains Education Charter High School strives to be an accessible high-quality high school option that is flexible and responsive to the needs of the people of Georgia and its communities," according to the website.
