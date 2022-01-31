Coastal Plains Charter students graduate

VALDOSTA – The semi-annual graduation for Coastal Plains Charter High School was held recently at Lowndes High School cafeteria.
“Now is the time to make the best of this life,” said Ragan Bailey, one of the student guest speakers.
Bailey was diagnosed at 10 years old with Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, a rare neurological disease for which there is no cure, school officials said in a statement.
“I fought multiple seizures, mental illness and major pain on a daily basis and spent my childhood at Shands hospital,” he said.
Through much travail, Bailey received his diploma along with 28 other graduates.
Kip McLeod, co-site director, said more than 100 students have graduated from the school in the past four years.
Bailey and Kamdyn Blair received the Scott Craven Scholarship Award for being two of the top graduates who plan to further their education. The scholarship is provided by the Scott Craven Foundation and was presented by Bonnie Guilliams. The late Scott Craven was a pilot at Moody Air Force Base.
