Coastal Plains Charter students graduate

VALDOSTA – Coastal Plains Charter High School held its first post-COVID-19 spring graduation ceremony recently in the Lowndes High School cafeteria. CPCHS had 18 students to complete all requirements for graduation since January.
Eight students who participated in the event were Christian Dawson, Dylan Hennly, Ariana Lee, Faith Moore, Lizbeth Garcia Rosales, Aaliya Ryan, Christopher Smith and Richard Thomas.
Others who did not participate in the ceremony have already received their diploma via the mail. They are Cameron Cheatum, Tychicus Deshazer, Sherry Johnson, Angel Junn, Gerald McDaniel, Paiton O’Neal, Elizabeth Seelnacht, Joe Stubbs and Conrad Villamanca.
CPCHS began September 2017 and holds classes at the Parker Mathis Learning Center, 4-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Students who are 16 years of age and older may work from home, but must go to the school to test. Students ages 14-15 must attend nightly for two hours minimum, school officials said in a statement.
CPCHS hosts two graduations per year and has had six graduations since September 2017.
Eighty students have graduated since the school opened.
The school has about 150 high school students, grades nine through 12.
For information on how to enroll, call (229) 316-8590.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.